Theresa May wins no confidence vote

PRIME minister Theresa May has won the no confidence vote the day after she lost her Brexit deal vote to the worst government defeat in history.

The vote was called by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn but the vote returned 306 against and 325 for.

Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during the debate for the Government no confidence motion in the House of Commons, London. PA Wire

Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt, Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage and Fareham MP Suella Braverman were expected to have voted with the government.

The DUP also said they would support Mrs May in the vote.

Earlier today during PMQs Mrs May told Mr Corbyn a general election would be ‘the worst thing we could do’.

She said: ‘It would deepen division when we need unity, it would bring chaos when we need certainty, and it would bring delay when we need to move forward.

‘At this crucial moment in our nation's history, a general election is simply not in the national interest.

‘Parliament decided to put the question of our membership of the European Union to the people, Parliament promised to abide by the result, Parliament invoked Article 50 to trigger the process, and now Parliament must finish the job.’