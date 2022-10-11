Deputy prime minister and health secretary Therese Coffey has today found herself ‘unaware’ of whether the target to get the adult smoking rate down to 5 per cent or under has been axed.

It comes amid rumours that ministers are expected to break their promises to publish a tobacco control plan later this year.

Britain's Health Secretary and deputy Prime Minister Therese Coffey. Picture: Isabel Infantes/AFP via Getty Images

Ms Coffey, who has been heading the department for a month, told LBC radio she did not know if the nation is on track ‘because I haven’t looked into this specific prevention policy’.

She would not say whether she is personally committed to the policy, saying: ‘I’m a government minister so if that’s government policy today then that’s what I agree with.

‘I don’t have personal views on these sorts of matters.’

Ms Coffey’s voting record shows she has been against measures to reduce smoking, including banning lighting up in cars containing children.

Funding for anti-smoking initiatives have also been steadily slashed.

Labour MP for Portsmouth South, Stephen Morgan, says this has forced the hands of local authorities in recent years.

He said: ‘Tory ministers claim they’re serious about the target for England to be smoke-free by 2030, but are still yet to publish government’s tobacco control plan we were promised by the end of 2021.

‘Funding for local councils like ours to provide vital smoking cessation services has been cut by a third since 2015, exposing government’s half-hearted approach on this important issue.

‘This Tory government must stop dragging its heels and get serious about delivering the health services Portsmouth deserves.’

Mr Morgan also recently met with Cancer Research UK to discuss promoting their Smoke Free UK campaign.

Smoking causes nearly one in five cancer cases and more than one in four cancer deaths each year in the UK.

Almost six million people in England still smoke.

In June, a major review led by Dr Javed Khan said smoking should be banned in outdoor spaces such as beer gardens, cafe pavements and beaches.