The attack happened in Goldsmith Avenue near the Fratton train station footbridge just before 11.45pm on Saturday.

The 59-year-old was set on by about 15 youths.

The station footbridge in Goldsmith Avenue, Southsea Picture: Google

A police spokesman said: ‘The group hit the man in the head, neck and back a number of times and he was knocked unconscious.

‘Members of the public helped the man and he was taken to hospital with minor injuries.’

Police want to hear from anyone who saw what happened, or who may have seen the large group in the area before the assault, as they piece together what happened.

The spokesman added: ‘Did you drive past and see this man or the larger group?

‘Do you have CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage that could assist us?’