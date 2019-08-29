This is how many people have signed the petition to halt the suspension of Parliament in Portsmouth, Fareham, Gosport and Havant

Have your say

MORE than 1.2m have signed a petition to halt the suspension of Parliament after Boris Johnson’s announcement yesterday.

The prime minister's decision to suspend Parliament has prompted an angry backlash from MPs and opponents of a no-deal Brexit.

The government said the five-week suspension in September and October will still allow time to debate Brexit.

This morning 1,231,580 people had signed the petition set up by Mark Johnston.

In Portsmouth North, there have been 1,006 signatures while in Portsmouth South 2,085 residents have signed the petition.

Petition signers in Fareham add up to 1,604 people, 986 Gosport residents feel Parliament should not be prorogued and 1,136 people in Havant are also against the idea.

In Meon Valley there has been 1,547 signatures, 2,287 residents in East Hampshire and Chichester had the most in the area with 2,425 signatures.