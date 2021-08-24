Three Hampshire schools including Harrison Primary in Fareham and Alverstoke Infants in Gosport will see road closures as part of School Streets initiative
THE three Hampshire schools that will see nearby roads closed at drop-off and pick-up times as part of a pilot scheme have been revealed.
A trial is being launched by Hampshire County Council for School Streets, which sees stewards close the road a school is on from 8.15 and 9am and 2.30pm to 3.30pm.
By cutting down the amount of traffic in the road, the council hopes to make these streets safer for children to walk or cycle to school instead.
Harrison Primary School in Fareham, Alverstoke Infant School in Gosport and Cadland Primary School in Holbury will be taking part in the trial. They were whittled down from a shortlist of six revealed in February.
Portsmouth City Council is also running the scheme, with College Park Infant School, Northern Parade Schools, Bramble Infant School and Nursery and St Jude's C of E Primary School signed up to take part.
The county council’s executive member for highways operations, Councillor Russell Oppenheimer, said: ‘I am very pleased to see this scheme will be getting under way.
‘The benefits of doing this could be fantastic, both in terms of improving the physical and mental wellbeing of young people and parents, but also reducing traffic which, in turn, improves air quality and, more widely, will help contribute to the county’s goal of becoming carbon neutral.
‘I encourage all parents to support the pilot as far as possible by enabling children to walk or cycle to school instead of travelling by car. I’d also ask motorists to respect the road closures and allow extra time for their journeys.’
If the trial is successful, the scheme could be expanded to include more schools in the surrounding area.
But Gosport’s ward councillor for Alverstoke, Cllr Kevin Casey, believes a different school would have been better suited to the trail.
He said: ‘Alverstoke Infant School is in Ashburton Road, and that is the one they will close – but it’s a dead-end street and none of the parents really park there.
‘From what I’ve been told by residents, the adjacent roads are where the problems are because that’s where the parents park, and will presumably continue to.
‘There’s a fine line with this, because some of our schools are in main roads, like Bay House School. But I think either surrounding roads should have been included, or a different school should have been picked for the trial.’
Exemptions will be made for blue badge holders, emergency services, deliveries, businesses and carers.