A trial is being launched by Hampshire County Council for School Streets, which sees stewards close the road a school is on from 8.15 and 9am and 2.30pm to 3.30pm.

By cutting down the amount of traffic in the road, the council hopes to make these streets safer for children to walk or cycle to school instead.

Harrison Primary School in Fareham, Alverstoke Infant School in Gosport and Cadland Primary School in Holbury will be taking part in the trial. They were whittled down from a shortlist of six revealed in February.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The school streets scheme aims to encourage children to walk to school

The county council’s executive member for highways operations, Councillor Russell Oppenheimer, said: ‘I am very pleased to see this scheme will be getting under way.

‘The benefits of doing this could be fantastic, both in terms of improving the physical and mental wellbeing of young people and parents, but also reducing traffic which, in turn, improves air quality and, more widely, will help contribute to the county’s goal of becoming carbon neutral.

The road closures will be managed by Hampshire County Council

‘I encourage all parents to support the pilot as far as possible by enabling children to walk or cycle to school instead of travelling by car. I’d also ask motorists to respect the road closures and allow extra time for their journeys.’

SEE ALSO: Portsmouth City Council sends out thousands of letters in drive to get more residents to install panels

If the trial is successful, the scheme could be expanded to include more schools in the surrounding area.

But Gosport’s ward councillor for Alverstoke, Cllr Kevin Casey, believes a different school would have been better suited to the trail.

He said: ‘Alverstoke Infant School is in Ashburton Road, and that is the one they will close – but it’s a dead-end street and none of the parents really park there.

‘From what I’ve been told by residents, the adjacent roads are where the problems are because that’s where the parents park, and will presumably continue to.

‘There’s a fine line with this, because some of our schools are in main roads, like Bay House School. But I think either surrounding roads should have been included, or a different school should have been picked for the trial.’

Exemptions will be made for blue badge holders, emergency services, deliveries, businesses and carers.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron