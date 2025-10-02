Three HMO bids approved, two refused by council planners

The Civic Offices in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth

Three out of five HMO applications were approved by Portsmouth City Council’s planning committee yesterday.

The committee considered five proposals for Houses in Multiple Occupation (HMOs). These homes often divide opinion, with some councillors opposing the loss of family housing, while others support them as affordable options.

7 Sandringham Road

In Fratton, a plan to extend a six-person HMO to seven bedrooms was approved. Six councillors voted in favour, with two abstentions.

70 Widley Road

In Nelson ward, plans to turn a house into a six-bed HMO were approved. No other HMOs exist within 50 metres of the site, well below the council’s ten per cent threshold.

Speaking for the applicant, Carrianne Wells of Applecore PDM Limited said the scheme is fully compliant with planning, building and licensing rules. She added: “All bedrooms meets or exceed 10m living area is 25 sqm.”

She also reminded members: “Usual objection reminding officers that Widley road is a family area – hmos have families too – we cannot apply one standard to families and another to sharers just because HMO carries a certain stigma.

“HMO tenants should be welcomed into such a community and not made to feel like outsiders from the outset.”

Cllr Chris Atwell raised concerns that parking “fall below out parking standards.” Officers noted a shortfall of half a parking space.

Cllr Hugh Mason said: “We’ve come to expect high quality development – this one is of a good standard, given there are no other HMOs within the radius it would be sensible to develop this one.”

The vote was tied four-four. The chair used a casting vote to approve the scheme.

18 Longbridge House

In St Thomas ward, councillors approved a request to allow 18 Longbridge House to switch between use as a dwelling and as an HMO.

Carrianne Wells told the committee: “This isn’t an intensification of use but simply a request for flexibility – a lawful HMO use is already established – no increase to occupancy.

“Refusing this application does not mean the property will no longer be an HMO as that use has been clearly established.”

The vote was five in favour, none against and three abstentions.

252 Havant Road

Plans for a nine-bed HMO above a funeral care business were refused.

Cllr Spencer Gardner said: “This application undermines retail vitality is a designated local shopping area and harms residential amenity it places undue pressure on infrastructure not commensurate to the community benefit. I urge the committee to refuse permission in order to safeguard the economic a social fabric of the local shopping area and protect residents quality of life.”

The committee rejected the plan.]

246 Havant Road

A separate proposal for an eight-bed HMO with a shop at 246 Havant Road was also refused.

Cllr Gardner pointed to residents’ worries about the terrace, noting the “potential problems that might cause”. Members also raised parking concerns.

More information can be found by viewing the planning committee agenda on the council website.