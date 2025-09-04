Three HMO schemes recommended for approval despite local opposition

Portsmouth City Council’s planning committee is set to consider three applications for Houses of Multiple Occupation (HMOs) next week, all of which have been recommended for conditional approval.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The applications will be determined by councillors on September 10, following a controversial meeting in August where six out of seven HMO applications were refused, prompting a planning officer to express “extreme concern.”

At 69-73 High Street in Cosham, plans have been submitted to convert the property into a 25-bedroom HMO across four units, while retaining shops on the ground floor. The proposal includes a four-bedroom HMO on the ground floor, two eight-bedroom HMOs on the second floor, and a five-bedroom HMO on the third floor via a mansard roof extension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site was previously refused permission due to concerns over overlooking and the impact on the transport network. Twelve residents have objected to the new plans, citing an over-concentration of HMOs, parking issues, and the effect on the surrounding residential area.

The application has sparked online speculation about its potential use for housing asylum seekers. However, Carianne Wells, director of Applecore PDM, has confirmed that the development is not intended for asylum seekers or refugees, and that the company does not manage any such properties.

At 29 Moorland Road, a property is being considered for conversion from a single dwellinghouse to an HMO. The proposed layout includes two living rooms, a kitchen, and a bathroom on the ground floor, with three bedrooms upstairs.

Six objections have been received, citing the loss of a family home, insufficient parking, and drainage concerns. The council has recommended conditional approval.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Southsea, 70 Montgomerie Road is seeking permission to increase occupancy in an existing HMO from five to eight residents. The three-storey property would feature single-occupancy bedrooms on each floor, along with shared bathroom and amenity facilities.

Six local residents have raised objections, expressing concerns over noise, disturbance, and antisocial behaviour. The council has recommended conditional approval for this application as well.

Residents can view the full plans and committee agenda here.