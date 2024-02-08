Leigh Usher, a council officer, said she visited the Fareham Live site last week and said: ”There are lots of trades on site at all times. The screeding (floor) of the main auditorium was happening as we were there. It is taking shape. There is progress every time from week to week. It is really coming along, It’s fantastic.”The panel heard how the fly-tower roof was completed in December and the steel frames have been painted to make them fire retardant and the air handling units and the air source heat pumps have been installed. A new electrical switchboard and many of the windows and doors have also been installed with the internal walls going in helping the building take shape. Panel chair Councillor Connie Hockley (Con, Titchfield) said: “Isn’t it amazing? To all the teams that have been involved, they have done a super job.”

The next stage of building works includes fitting the remaining doors and windows, adding the roller door to the rear of the stage and continuing with the mechanical and electrical installation. Gold cladding will be added to the mansard roof which will make it watertight. As part of the £16.69 million project, which was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and a victim of rising costs, there will also be brickwork to the western elevation. Inside, the theatre seats will be installed along with other equipment.Councillor Louise Clubley (Con, Fareham North) asked about the external appearance of ‘patchy bricks’ and was reassured by officers that the bricks had got wet when sat in the car park but would dry out. Venue operator Trafalgar Theatres, appointed in June, has brought on board Gavin Shuman as venue director. He will be full-time from February 1 and other jobs were being advertised. Interviews for the second job advertised, the technical and maintenance manager, will be held next week and then the roles of operations manager and creative learning manager will be filled.Work on the programme of events at Fareham Live has already started, the panel heard from council officers and was encouraged by the ‘seriousness’ and ‘commitment’ that Trafalgar was showing. Tickets could go on sale by the end of the month, the committee was told. The officer said: “It will be a balanced programme to be accessed by as many individuals and groups as possible.” This includes a variety of entertainment from week-long shows, one-night shows, corporate events, and community events.