When are the Portsmouth and Hampshire General Election results? Expected declaration times for each constituency
and live on Freeview channel 276
Across the county’s constituencies, voters can cast their ballot until 10pm. For the first time in a general election voters will be required to bring photo ID with them.
Once the polls close the votes will be counted overnight. We’ve listed the expected declaration times for each seat covering Hampshire for those planning to stay up tonight. The estimated times have been compiled by the PA news agency. All timings are for Friday July 5.
- Aldershot 2.45am
- Basingstoke 4am
- Eastleigh 3am
- Fareham & Waterlooville 3am
- Farnham & Bordon 6.30am
- Gosport 3.15am
- Hamble Valley 3am
- Hampshire East 4am
- Hampshire North East 2.45am
- Hampshire North West 4am
- Havant 2am
- Isle of Wight East 3am
- Isle of Wight West 3am
- New Forest East 3.30am
- New Forest West 4am
- Portsmouth North 3.30am
- Portsmouth South 3.30am
- Romsey & Southampton North 3am
- Southampton Itchen 5am
- Southampton Test 5am
- Winchester 5am
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.