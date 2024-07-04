Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hampshire’s voters have headed to the polling stations today (July 4) to cast their vote in the 2024 general election.

Across the county’s constituencies, voters can cast their ballot until 10pm. For the first time in a general election voters will be required to bring photo ID with them.

Once the polls close the votes will be counted overnight. We’ve listed the expected declaration times for each seat covering Hampshire for those planning to stay up tonight. The estimated times have been compiled by the PA news agency. All timings are for Friday July 5.

The nation is going to the polls today | The News

- Aldershot 2.45am

- Basingstoke 4am

- Eastleigh 3am

- Fareham & Waterlooville 3am

- Farnham & Bordon 6.30am

- Gosport 3.15am

- Hamble Valley 3am

- Hampshire East 4am

- Hampshire North East 2.45am

- Hampshire North West 4am

- Havant 2am

- Isle of Wight East 3am

- Isle of Wight West 3am

- New Forest East 3.30am

- New Forest West 4am

- Portsmouth North 3.30am

- Portsmouth South 3.30am

- Romsey & Southampton North 3am

- Southampton Itchen 5am

- Southampton Test 5am