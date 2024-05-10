Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Details of what could be built at the Tipner West site have been revealed by Portsmouth City Council in its draft development plan for the city.

The controversial development project, which could provide around 1,000 new homes for the city, has been allocated in the council’s draft local plan which will act as a blueprint for the city until 2040 if approved by central government inspectors after a six-week public consultation, starting in mid-June.

The council intended to consider the draft local plan in March, but it was paused to allow for two meetings between the council and the government regarding Tipner West in early April. Both meetings focussed on closing “the viability gap” through further funding and the progress of the habitat regulations assessment (HRA) – which ensures that development projects comply with conservation laws.

As the site boasts several environmental and ecological protections, the HRA concluded that the proposal, as it stands, would impact the integrity of the Portsmouth Harbour Special Protection Area/Ramsar site – which the council has a statutory responsibility to avoid.

Aerial view of the Tipner West site as it is currently. Photo: © Strong Island

However, in certain circumstances, you can allow a proposal if it passes three legal tests, known as derogation. The council would need to demonstrate that there are no feasible alternative sites, the proposal would be imperative for reasons of “overriding public interest” and that compensatory measures can be secured.

The HRA found that there is sufficient evidence to meet the tests, which will be addressed with substantial detail in the planning process.

The vision

The new development, if it gets the green light, would deliver between 814 and 1,250 homes together with 58,000 sqm of marine employment space and an active travel bridge connecting Tipner West with Horsea Island East.

The draft plans state the project will form “a new gateway to the City” and will be home to a “healthy and happy community”. “They will make fewer journeys by car and instead will make use of new and improved public transport connections and infrastructure, including a bridge to the mainland. New climate change resilient sea defences will defend the community alongside the existing residents of north Portsea Island.”