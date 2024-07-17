Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust and the RSPB have warned that approving the council’s plans for Tipner West could set a “dangerous precedent”.

The wildlife organisations have voiced strong objections to plans for Tipner West, included in the final draft of Portsmouth’s local plan, which covers future developments. They warn that the development could cause significant harm to Portsmouth’s internationally important wildlife sites and set a damaging precedent. The project, if it gets the green light, would deliver between 814 and 1,250 homes together with 58,000 sqm of marine employment space and an active travel bridge connecting Tipner West with Horsea Island East.

“Portsmouth City Council has previously demonstrated a commitment to reversing biodiversity loss and addressing the climate crisis by declaring both a climate and biodiversity emergency,” said Debbie Tann, chief executive of the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust. “However, the council’s current draft proposal for Tipner West threatens to undermine this commitment, as well as progress towards the Environment Act’s target to halt nature’s decline and the council’s new, strengthened biodiversity duties.

“We strongly disagree with the council’s assertion that there are no less damaging alternative solutions to developing the marine hub and housing at Tipner West and that there are imperative reasons of overriding public interest justifying such damage. This stance threatens to set a dangerous precedent, potentially leading to similar developments nationwide. Nature has a tipping point, and we can’t afford a precedent at Tipner that tips us over the edge.”

Aerial view of the Tipner West site as it is currently. Photo: © Strong Island

The trust argues the development would result in the loss of 2.1ha to 6.5ha of Portsmouth’s wildlife habitats, including feeding and roosting areas for wintering waterbirds. The mudflats, which play a role in carbon storage would also be affected. The wildlife trust and the RSPB have raised concerns about the impact on local wildlife, particularly the dark‐bellied Brent geese, dunlin, black‐tailed godwits, and other wintering waders that rely on the Portsmouth Harbour and Solent area.

Tony Whitehead, speaking for the RSPB, said: “Portsmouth should not be the city that sets such a harmful planning precedent. We call on the Council to honour their environmental promises and legal duties to protect and enhance biodiversity by seeking sustainable solutions for Tipner West.”

In response, a spokesperson for Portsmouth City Council said the site is unique with complex constraints and opportunities and warned of flooding if the project doesn’t go ahead.

“The council is confident that the local plan proposal is the best solution for the site,” they said. “If nothing is developed at Tipner West, the existing flood defences will fail, nearby homes and businesses in Stamshaw will flood, and the contamination in the land will seep into the harbour, to the detriment of the marine ecology.

“The current allocation allows for a future development that will deliver new marine jobs for the city that make use of the deep-water access and much-needed new homes for local people. The allocation in the plan cannot be delivered without development.”

They added that the plans could be supported by the assessment of imperative reasons of overriding public importance (IROPI).

“Similar decisions have been made to support flood defence schemes in South Hampshire. The final decision on IROPI lies with the government, rather than the council. There are no other waterside sites with deep water access in the area apart from Tipner West that offer the same commercial opportunities that can enable development, decontamination and new flood defences in tandem.”