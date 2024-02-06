Fareham Borough Council is taking action against Titchfield Festival Theatre following the construction of a new 450-seat theatre behind the existing site

The Titchfield Theatre already has licences to serve drinks but had to apply to Fareham Borough Council to be able to sell alcohol at the controversial new venue. The council’s licensing panel heard the site, which it says has three theatres including the new 450-seat Arden, now has two new bars that serve pre-show and interval drinks. At the hearing, the theatre’s legal representative John Wallsgrove, who spoke on behalf of artistic director Kevin Fraser, said that if the alcohol licence is not granted, the two bars will still sell refreshments but not alcohol.

Members of the public did raise objections over safety, noise and public nuisance. One, Mrs Bastable said: “Patrons often exit the premises in a rowdy fashion with drunken sounding laughter, raised voices, car door slamming and engine revving noise. Do not leave promptly and hang around talking.”

In its decision, Fareham Borough Council said residents should take comfort from the strong powers to take enforcement action, if needed, and reviews can take place. The council document said: “Should issues arise due to the premises not being run in the manner asserted by the applicant during the hearing, there are means of addressing this in future.”

The future of the new £1.7m theatre in St Margaret’s Lane is in doubt after the council decided to take enforcement action over what it said was an unauthorised development. But the theatre said it did not need planning permission and has been in a row with the council over the site.