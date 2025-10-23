‘Together we stand against racism and bigotry’ says city MP at Hate Crime Awareness Week event

Local MP Stephen Morgan has said the people of Portsmouth stand together against racism, hate, and bigotry.

Mr Morgan made the comments at an event, hosted during Hate Crime Awareness Week, which brought together local Muslim community leaders and Tell MAMA, an anti-Muslim hate group.

The city MP hosted the event to provide support and resources to constituents who have been victims of anti-Muslim hate crime.

Mr Morgan regularly liaises with anti-hate groups including the Community Security Trust, Portsmouth City of Sanctuary and the local police to ensure all Portsmouth’s communities are supported and kept safe.

Commenting on the event, Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan said: “This Hate Crime Awareness Week we stand against all forms of racism, hate and bigotry.

“I was pleased to host Tell MAMA so they could share their resources in providing emotional support, counselling, signposting and advocacy for Muslim communities including here in Portsmouth.

“Local people will know I will always stand up for all of the local communities who make Portsmouth the diverse and beautiful city we love.”

Tell MAMA supports victims of anti-Muslim hate and is a public service which also measures and monitors anti-Muslim incidents.

If you have been a victim of anti-Muslim prejudice such as anti-Muslim comments, incidents or attacks, report in to Tell MAMA. It is not meant to be a replacement for the Police Service. In an emergency, please call 999.