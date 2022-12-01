The Tournerbury estate on Hayling Island was recommended seven fire safety improvements by the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service.

The estate recently came under fire for operating as a wedding venue without planning permission for the last decade. Havant Borough Council will determine a retrospective planning application on December 1.

In a letter about the venue, a spokesperson for the fire service said: ‘I visited your premises on October 7 and evaluated the fire safety provided. I am of the opinion that some people are at risk in case of fire.

The Tournerbury Estate on Hayling Island has been branded as a potential fire risk by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service.

‘You have reassured me that you will make necessary improvements. You have an ongoing duty to ensure the safety of people.’

The inspection found issues with untested electrical installations and items, insufficient fire risk assessment, insufficient emergency exits and inadequate staff training and fire extinguishers.

The inspections followed a complaint by John Galyer and Professor Jonathan Raper, members of the ‘Saving Tournerbury Woods’ campaign group.

A spokesperson for Tournerbury estate said: ‘The objectors led by Mr Raper and Mr Galyer made a complaint (without having ever been to Tournerbury) to Hampshire Fire Services who are duty bound, and rightly so, to investigate.

‘The result of that audit was that no further visit or action would be taken by Hampshire Fire Services and an advisory note was issued (which you reference) as best practice guidance to enable us to ensure our fire safety procedures and protocols are the best they can be.

‘During our down season (winter) Tournerbury is working with our retained fire consultants to ensure that the advice issued by Hampshire Fire Services is fully complied with before we reopen again next season in the spring of 2023.

‘When these minor advisory actions are completed we will communicate with Hampshire Fire Services to let them know so that they don't have their precious time and resource wasted again.’

