The controversial wedding venue, which had operated without planning permission for over the decade until recently, has been accused of breaching planning conditions – with a complaint triggering an investigation by enforcement officers.

The wedding venue was recently granted planning permission by Havant Borough Council on the condition that a new access route to the venue from Tournerbury Lane was completed before the site is used for weddings and events. The complainant, who does not wish to be named, stated they heard of at least one event on October 2 and that work on the new access route had not started.

A council spokesperson said it takes breaches of planning control “seriously and has received a complaint which it is investigating”.

“It is not the council’s policy to comment on any live enforcement investigations.”

In response to the complaints, a Tournerbury Woods Estate spokesperson said: “We are deeply grateful to have been supported so extensively by such a large part of the brilliant community on Hayling, those who want to see Hayling thrive both economically and environmentally.

“It is disappointing that there are still four or five residents, including a London-based second homeowner, who continue to try to make unnecessary, malicious and factually incorrect allegations against us.

“Regardless of their false protestations, we are looking forward to serving the hard working, family run, local businesses that rely on Tournerbury for a large part of their income and most importantly serving our guests who have chosen Tournerbury for their wedding or event for many years to come, and in doing so we will continue to abide by planning law.”

Hayling Island councillor Mark Coates voted against the application during the planning committee on August 31.

When asked why, he said: “Like other councillors and local people, I desperately wanted to see an end to the litany of complications around the staging of weddings and other events at Tournerbury estate

“The ‘new road’ deal enabling environmentally safe access to this historic, ecologically diverse site was ultimately one I couldn’t support at that time; the road hadn’t been completed and was not immediately usable. More importantly, much of the road is not on Tournerbury Estate land. The family could not reasonably control how or when they would negotiate its completion before the end of the season.