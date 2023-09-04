The council’s planning committee met recently to review a retrospective planning request that seeks to legitimise the estate’s use as a wedding venue. Local residents and the Chichester Harbour Conservancy have criticised the venue, calling on the council to issue a stop notice.

The estate is located in Tournerbury Woods in Hayling Island, with designations such as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI), and a Special Protected Area (SPA).

Professor Jonathan Raper, a resident of Hayling Island, said the existing venue is ‘located on one of England’s most protected areas’.

“Virtually everything you see there has been built without planning permission, without consent under the original management agreement with Natural England and without enforcement of Tree Protection Order 448 where approximately 175 trees have disappeared.

“The baseline is illegal and it cannot be used as a starting point for a balanced planning decision.

“The developer has severely damaged the nature reserve, been notified they must stop and clear the site, then behind the closed doors officers have done a u-turn (and) allowed not one but two applications to try and get the right answer.”

A deputation given on behalf of Cllr Imogen Payter, who couldn’t attend, expressed support for the application. She highlighted that each time Natural England assessed the estate’s ecology in detail, it consistently received commendations for its favourable status and excellent ecological health.

She added: “Can we, as Councillors, with hands on heart and clear consciences take away from our residents and the businesses that they own or are employed in, the financial input and security to their livelihoods that Tournerbury has historically year after year put into their pockets and their family’s prosperity and wellbeing.”

During committee discussions, Cllr Mark Coates inquired about the council’s plans to monitor attendance, the number of events, noise levels, boundaries, and woodland management. Officials clarified that the report outlines several conditions covering many of these aspects and that if any breaches occur, the council has the authority to address them.