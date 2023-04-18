The Taxpayers’ Alliance has published its 2023 town hall rich list which provides a council-by-council breakdown of executive pay deals. It looks at the financial year 2021/22.

John O’Connell, chief executive of the TaxPayers’ Alliance, said: ‘Taxpayers facing record council tax rises want to be sure they are getting value for money from their local authority leadership.

‘Many authorities continue with extremely generous pay and perks, including bonuses and golden goodbyes, while local people are facing a financial squeeze.

The Castle, the Winchester headquarters of Hampshire County Council

‘Residents can use these figures to hold their local town hall bosses to account.’

Last year they survey found that the number of people earning more than £100,000 had increased during the pandemic.

Key Findings

At least 2,759 employees received more than £100,000 in total remuneration over which 721 were paid £150,000 or more.

The Taxpayers’ Alliance (TA) said it is ‘reasonable’ to conclude that those earning above £100,000 and £150,000 is 3,126 and 818 respectively based on the proportion of councils ‘failing to disclose details of their highly paid employees’.

On average, 7.9 employees per council received over £100,000 with 2.1 employees receiving more than £150,000.

Portsmouth City Council

There are 13 members of staff earning six-figure salaries in the city council – an increase from 11 in the previous year.

Chief executive David Williams is the highest earner, taking home an annual salary of £194,794. Mr Williams is also the shared CEO of Gosport Borough Council. Gosport’s council had no other staff listed.

Anne-Marie Mountifield, the chief executive of the Solent Local Enterprise Partnership was the second-highest earner with £153,386.

Southampton City Council

The chief executive, Sandy Hopkins has an annual salary of £192,469 with total remuneration amounting to £406,403.

She is among 12 employees earning six-figure salaries – the same number as the previous year.

Hampshire County Council

The county council had the most employees who received remuneration above £100,000 in the south east with 33 – seven more than the previous year.

Graham Allen, the council’s director of adults’ health and care is the highest earner with an annual salary of £173,300.

The council’s chief executive, Caroline Williamson took home £164,909.

Fareham Borough Council

The number of staff members earning six figures has doubled in Fareham over the last two years from two to four.

The council is currently in the process of appointing a new chief executive officer, the previous CEO earned £137,418 last year.

Now the position is worth £156,584 a year with the council director of support services taking home £119,794.

Havant Borough Council/East Hampshire District Council

During the 2021/2 financial year the councils shared their executive staff, but have since ‘divorced’. There were three people earning over £100,000 including the chief executive, whose name is not disclosed in the report, but at the time was Gill Kneller, earning £203,412.