Trans rights ‘Pride Against Prejudice’ protest held in Portsmouth city centre - pictures

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 27th Apr 2025, 15:01 BST

The issue of trans rights was put under the spotlight in a protest in the city centre earlier today (Sunday, April 27).

A ‘Pride Against Prejudice’ protest was held in Guildhall Square to promote trans rights in the wake of the landmark ruling by the UK Supreme Court which said that the legal definition of a woman is based on biological sex.

The decision could have far-reaching implications for who can access single-sex services and spaces, although transgender people still have legal protection from discrimination.

It has caused great concern among the transgender rights movement which promotes the legal status of transgender people and aims to eliminate discrimination and violence against them.

Pictures from today’s protest:

Protestors make their views known

1. Protest in the city centre

Protestors make their views known | Jack Oliver Photo: Jack Oliver

Photo Sales
Protesters in the Guildhall

2. Protest in the city centre

Protesters in the Guildhall | Jack Oliver

Photo Sales
Protesters in the city centre

3. Protest in the city centre

Protesters in the city centre | Jack Oliver Photo: Jack Oliver

Photo Sales
Protesters made their views known

4. Protest in the city centre

Protesters made their views known | Jack Oliver Photo: Jack Oliver

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Portsmouth
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice