A ‘Pride Against Prejudice’ protest was held in Guildhall Square to promote trans rights in the wake of the landmark ruling by the UK Supreme Court which said that the legal definition of a woman is based on biological sex.

The decision could have far-reaching implications for who can access single-sex services and spaces, although transgender people still have legal protection from discrimination.

It has caused great concern among the transgender rights movement which promotes the legal status of transgender people and aims to eliminate discrimination and violence against them.

Pictures from today’s protest:

