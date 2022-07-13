Two kilometres of hedgerows to be planted throughout Hampshire by countryside charity

CPRE Hampshire, working with Hampshire County Council, has secured funding for the second phase of its Hampshire Hedgerows project, which will see stretches restored along a coastal path in Titchfield.

The plan is to continue to work with communities, schools and other partners such as the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust.

An aerial view of Upper Brownwich Farm. Picture: CPRE Hampshire

Boyd McCleary, the lead on hedgerows at CPRE Hampshire, said: ‘It’s a great opportunity to gain practical experience as well as developing your knowledge of the humble hedgerow and all it has to offer. We are very happy to be working with one of Hampshire County Council’s County Farms tenants on this.’

Councillor Russell Oppenheimer, the council’s executive member for recreation, heritage and rural affairs, said: ‘It is fantastic to be joining forces with CPRE Hampshire to create more hedgerows as part of his commitment to a more natural approach to land management.

‘Hedgerows bring so many benefits including safer habitats for birds, insects and small mammals. The Hedgerows Heroes project is also offering a great opportunity for people to volunteer their time to learn new skills and spend time in our beautiful countryside.

‘This is a great example of how the county council is working hand in hand with all our farm estate tenants to encourage agricultural practices that are better for Hampshire’s environment.’

For this phase, CPRE Hampshire are looking to build a small team of volunteers to join the Hedgerow Heroes project in Titchfield, Fareham, where hedgerows will be restored along the coastal footpath.