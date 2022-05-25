Sue Gray’s report into lockdown breaches at Downing Street was delayed after the Met Police launched its own investigation.
However now that all the fines have been issued, it can finally be published.
Read More
According to reports Boris Johnson is braced for more damaging criticism.
Sue Gray is expected to be highly critical of the culture in No 10 which led to the repeated violations of Covid restrictions over the course of 2020 and 2021.
The report is also expected to criticise Cabinet Secretary Simon Case, but he has made clear he will not be resigning and the Prime Minister will not sack him.
Following his receipt of her report – which he has pledged to publish in full – Mr Johnson will make a statement to MPs in the Commons.
Later on Wednesday, he will stage a press conference in Downing Street and address the 1922 Committee of backbench Tory MPs who will have to decide whether the findings are sufficiently serious to warrant a push to oust him.
Ms Gray’s report will give the clearest picture so far of events which led to widespread public anger, including the names of some of those who attended gatherings.
We will bring you all the latest updates throughout the day as the Partygate report is released.
Live updates as Sue Gray’s Partygate report is released
Last updated: Wednesday, 25 May, 2022, 11:36
- Report into Partygate to be released
- Comes after fines issued for Downing Street lockdown breaches
Prime Minister brought Wine and Cheese to garden gathering
Boris Johnson brought the cheese and wine pictured in a garden gathering on May 15 2020 from his flat, according to the Sue Gray report.
She wrote that the Prime Minister and advisers had a lengthy meeting in his office following a press conference before moving into the garden.
“The Prime Minister brought cheese and wine from his flat. The outdoor part of the meeting lasted for 40 minutes to an hour and they were briefly joined by the Prime Minister’s wife, during which time the photograph was taken. Martin Reynolds subsequently returned to the office to continue working,” she wrote.
“The Prime Minister remained in the garden until around 19.20. There is a further group of four individuals sitting at a table on the terrace. It has not been possible to identify these individuals, but there is no reason to suggest that this was anything other than a further work meeting.”
Read the Sue Gray report here
Sue Gray report has been published now
It is available to view now online.
PM will claim he ‘didn’t know he was breaking the rules'
PM expected to say he’s been ‘humbled’ by the report
Who is Sue Gray?
Here’s all you need to know about Sue Gray
PM statement expected at 12.30pm
BBC reports that Boris Johnson is expected to make a statement on the report at 12.0pm today.
Report ‘won’t be a seminal moment for PM’, Tory MP claims
Tory MP Charles Walker has said he does not think the Sue Gray report will be a “seminal moment” for Boris Johnson.
The MP for Broxbourne told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I think the Sue Gray report will make uncomfortable reading and it will make uncomfortable reading for Number 10, but if you’re looking at this through the lens of ‘Will it be a seminal moment for the Prime Minister?’, I don’t think it will be. I think the seminal moment was the conclusion of the police report with no further penalties issued beyond the one for the birthday cake.”
He added: “My suspicion is – actually my strong inclination is – that the Prime Minister is through the worst of it.”
Pictures of Prime Minister included in the report
Sue Gray’s report is understood to be 37 pages long and also has nine photos – including pictures of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Cabinet Secretary Si
Sue Gray report will be ‘very, very tough’ on the PM
The Sue Gray report will be “very, very tough on the leadership of the PM and the senior civil servants involved” in partygate, the former head of the Civil Service has said.
Lord Kerslake said it is “really important” that Ms Gray is not undermined.