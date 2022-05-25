Sue Gray’s report into lockdown breaches at Downing Street was delayed after the Met Police launched its own investigation.

However now that all the fines have been issued, it can finally be published.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Picture: Hollie Adams/PA

According to reports Boris Johnson is braced for more damaging criticism.

Sue Gray is expected to be highly critical of the culture in No 10 which led to the repeated violations of Covid restrictions over the course of 2020 and 2021.

The report is also expected to criticise Cabinet Secretary Simon Case, but he has made clear he will not be resigning and the Prime Minister will not sack him.

SEE ALSO: Boris Johnson fined for breaching lockdown regulations

Following his receipt of her report – which he has pledged to publish in full – Mr Johnson will make a statement to MPs in the Commons.

Later on Wednesday, he will stage a press conference in Downing Street and address the 1922 Committee of backbench Tory MPs who will have to decide whether the findings are sufficiently serious to warrant a push to oust him.

Ms Gray’s report will give the clearest picture so far of events which led to widespread public anger, including the names of some of those who attended gatherings.