Ukraine war: Ukraine flag flies in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth
THE flag of Ukraine is flying in Guildhall Square as a mark of the Portsmouth's solidarity with its people in response to the Russian invasion.
It was hoisted at the request of Portsmouth City Council leader Gerald Vernon-Jackson, who said it showed the city would join Ukrainians in condemning the Russian attack.
‘I have asked us to fly the Ukrainian flag to make sure the people of Ukraine know that we stand with them against this illegal invasion,’ he said.
He added: 'We have a proud history in Portsmouth of supporting the victims of conflict and that is no different here. We cannot stand by and let Vladimir Putin get away with this. We will do whatever we can.'
Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt, the former defence secretary, said she was already working to support Ukrainian families already in the city, describing the invasion as 'monstrous'.
On Friday she confirmed the family of a Portsmouth resident in Ukraine had managed to reach neighbouring Poland and would now travel to the UK.
Portsmouth South MP called on the country to 'stand firm' behind Ukraine to support its sovereignty.
Cllr Vernon-Jackson added that the city would 'do its best' to support any Ukrainian refugees forced to flee the invasion to Portsmouth.
Their calls have been echoed by councillor Simon Bosher, the leader of the city council's opposition Conservative group.
'I stand with everyone in the city in condemning what Russia is doing,' he said. 'It's a complete and utter tragedy. Vladimir Putin should think twice about what he is doing.
'I would support anything being done in the city to support the Ukrainian people and any of them who want to get into Portsmouth. As this city has always done, it will throw open its arms and welcome them.'
Prime minister Boris Johnson announced a raft of economic sanctions against Russia on Thursday which included banning its flag carrier Aeroflot from travelling to and from the UK and the targetting of more than 100 Russian nationals.