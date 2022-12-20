Hampshire County Council has announced that the local authority will be making an extra one-off £250 payment to Hampshire residents hosting Ukrainian guests as part of the government’s Homes for Ukraine scheme this Christmas, and £200 per Ukrainian guest to support them over the holiday period.

It comes following the news that more than 1,300 Ukrainians now call Hampshire their home, after Russia invaded their homeland earlier this year.

Hampshire County Council leader, Councillor Rob Humby

Leader of Hampshire County Council, Councillor Rob Humby, said: ‘This Christmas will undoubtedly be a very challenging time for many, with the additional pressures presented by the cost of living crisis. We are very mindful of the extra challenges faced by Hampshire residents who have opened their homes to those fleeing the conflict in Ukraine, and are pleased to be able to offer these additional payments, from dedicated budgets, to support with costs. In this way, we very much hope, as far as we are able to, that our Ukrainian guests’ first Christmas in this country is a happy and peaceful one.

‘We remain hugely grateful to the local hosts who continue to provide a safe haven for more than 1,300 Ukrainian families across our county.’

The new payments will be distributed in mid-December and will be funded via the grant paid to upper tier local authorities to specifically support the Homes for Ukraine scheme.