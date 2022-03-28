'Along many other organisations, we find ourselves with a contract with Gazprom who we don't wish to be associated with,' council leader Gerald Vernon-Jackson said. 'We hope there is action on this quickly from government but if not...we want to get out at the earliest possible opportunity.'

The council will be charged £57,000 in penalty fees for ending the contract in September, rather than letting it run until 2024.

Gazprom has been a prominent sponsor of European football Picture: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire

The contract had been estimated to be worth almost £5.5m and would have seen Gazprom supply gas to all council-owned buildings in the city.

Gazprom supplies about 20 per cent of the non-domestic gas market in the UK through its British subsidiary, including to a number of local authorities and NHS bodies.