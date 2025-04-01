Unite leads Portsmouth protest against rising energy costs

Unite the union flag | Picture by Carl Court/AFP via Getty Images

Leading trade union UNITE is holding a protest in Portsmouth today as part of a national campaign against rising energy costs.

The demonstration is part of the Unite Energy 4 All campaign, which calls for an end to fuel poverty and for energy resources to be brought under public control.

The protest will take place at London Road, North End (PO2 9AB) at 11:30am. It is one of around 40 events across the UK, where Unite members, fuel poverty groups, and pensioner organisations are demanding urgent action.

The day of action comes as the latest energy price cap rise takes effect, increasing by 6.4 per cent from £1,738 to £1,849 for an average household.

Unite argues that this rise will push even more people into fuel poverty, in a country where 8m people already struggle to pay their energy bills. Each year, an estimated 7,000 people die because they cannot afford to keep their homes warm.

Unite’s General Secretary, Sharon Graham, said: "It's time to end the chaos in our energy network, which allows profiteers to flourish while workers and communities are left in the cold.

"No one should ever have to choose between heating and eating. We believe it is time for public ownership and for fuel poverty to be consigned to the dustbin of history.”

Unite also criticised energy regulator Ofgem, saying it has failed to protect consumers. The union argues that while households struggle, energy companies continue to make large profits.

Unite’s National Officer for Energy & Utilities, Simon Coop, said: "Unite is unique as a Trade Union in organising in the workplace and the community, and our industrial members in the energy sector are right behind Unite Community’s day of action.

"OFGEM have failed to protect consumers. For too long they have sided with the profiteering energy companies over the most vulnerable in our country and we stand in full support of the campaign against fuel poverty and for public ownership of our energy sector.”

Unite is also running the Defend the Winter Fuel Allowance campaign, which calls for the reinstatement of the Winter Fuel Payment. The union is also demanding a wealth tax to help cover the cost of energy support for vulnerable people.

Portsmouth City Council leader Steve Pitt voiced concerns about the impact of rising energy costs. He said: "I worry that this will have a significant negative impact on older people who are already having to deal with the loss of the Winter Fuel Payment and on low-income households who are also facing other rises to their cost of living.

"Household budgets are not increasing fast enough to deal with so many impacts at the same time. It feels like this government have learnt nothing from their predecessors."