University of Portsmouth buildings to be demolished as plans for new sports teaching centre

Thursday’s (January 19) decision on the Nuffield and Spinnaker buildings in St Michael’s Road will allow work to take place without the need for a detailed planning application to be submitted.

‘The information submitted is considered sufficient to demonstrate that the demolition works proposed would not cause any significant harm to local amenity or the highway network,’ council planning officers said, approving prior approval for the scheme.

The university has already submitted separate plans for the relocation of staff from the two buildings with the Nuffield building being the base of its support services.

The Nuffield building at the University of Portsmouth which is to be demolished

Although the Spinnaker sports facility was only opened in 2004, concerns have been raised that both buildings are reaching the end of their lives.

‘The demolition of the buildings will facilitate the future redevelopment of the site, which will be subject to a separate planning application submitted in due course,’ a letter to the council by Beth Evans, a senior associate at law firm Freeths, on behalf of the university says. ‘The existing buildings are coming to the end of their beneficial use, and so demolition will facilitate the comprehensive redevelopment of the site.

One option for the site, once it is cleared, is to build a new teaching and research space for the School of Sport, Health and Exercise Science, although final plans have yet to be drawn up.

‘The renewal of the university’s buildings and facilities is essential in order to provide modern buildings and facilities for our students and our teaching, learning and research activities,’ a University of Portsmouth spokesman said at the end of last year.

‘The demolition of the Nuffield building to create a vacant site for a new academic building is part of the university’s estate masterplan.’

The university first unveiled its plans for the Nuffield building in 2020, just before the first Covid-19 lockdown, when the GP surgery was moved to Commercial Road.

Bateson Hall is earmarked to become the new base for the department of curriculum and quality enhancement, the student wellbeing service, the support and disability advice centre, Academic Skills Unit and its occupational health team which will all be relocated from the Nuffield building.

