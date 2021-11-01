The damaged bollards outside Rainbow Corner Nursery School in Southsea picturerd on November 1, 2021. Picture: Fiona Callingham

The barriers were placed on a bend along Victoria Road South in August this year after three separate incidents of cars crashing, in order to protect the Rainbow Corner Nursery.

They will be replaced as a result.

A Portsmouth City Council spokesman said: ‘Reinforced steel bollards were installed outside the Rainbow Corner Nursery after three incidents of drivers losing control on the bend of Victoria Road South.

‘Following the latest incident on the weekend, the bollards will be replaced. Once we receive details on the cause of the incident, a review of whether additional traffic calming measures are appropriate will be undertaken.’

As reported the traffic calming measures were installed after a long-running campaign by the nursery and a petition signed by 600 people.

At the end of last year the council approved the £40,000 project to install bollards, new road markings and signs aimed at reducing the risk of future crashes.

Just one day after the scheme was approved a car crashed into a wooden gate along the nursery boundary wall.

Councillor Suzy Horton, deputy leader of the council and cabinet member for children, families and education said: ‘This incident shows just how vital these bollards are as protection for people that walk, cycle and drive on Victoria Road North.

‘I worked with Lucy Whitehead, the owner of Rainbow Corner Nursery, to install bollards and traffic calming measures to provide extra security and peace of mind for nursery children, staff and parents, and am thankful they have done their job and that no-one was injured.’

One witness who contacted The News claimed a black car was seen driving into the bollards.

The Rainbow Corner Nursery was approached for comment.

