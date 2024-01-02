Warning not to swim at Southsea Beach after water quality was dubbed 'poor'
The EA has changed the classification of Southsea East and Eastney bathing sites from “sufficient” and “excellent”, to “poor” and “good” respectively for the 2024 bathing season. Due to the “poor” rating assigned to Southsea East, a popular section of the seafront near South Parade Pier, signage featuring an “advice against bathing” symbol will be necessary. The council raised fears over a poor classification in July last year which kickstarted an investigation involving Southern Water and the EA.
Possible causes of declining water quality include Southern Water’s sewage outfalls, contaminated groundwater, the council’s coastal defence work or possible leaks from the pier. As reported by The News at the time another unusual cause being investigated for causing the issue was Seagull droppings as well as dairy products blocking drains in a disused toilet block on South Parade Pier.
The council previously said that while sewage releases by Southern Water are an “obvious” concern, there are no overflows in the immediate area and that coastal defence work started after the deterioration in water quality began. Recent investigative work has looked into foul connections, private drains and groundwater surveys but so far a contamination source has not been singled out. The council reported that it’s still possible there are multiple factors, known and unknown, that are impacting water quality and therefore more work will be needed to resolve the issue.
A cabinet report described bathing water sites as “important assets” for the local economy and residents’ physical and psychological health. It added that the council is “accurately aware” that the downgrading of Portsmouth’s water is “likely to negatively impact the city”.
Following the 2024 bathing season, which runs between May and September, it’s suggested that the council should consider additional information provided to the public in addition to the statutory signage. This has been proposed to help the public make an informed decision as to whether they wish to swim or take part in water sports in Southsea East. The issue will be discussed by the council’s ruling cabinet on January 9.