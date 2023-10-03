WATCH: Demolition begins at The News Centre as iconic Hilsea landmark picked apart to make way for bus depot
Demolition work has begun at the former printing press in London Road, Hilsea. Parts of the structure are currently being torn down.
First Bus is carrying out the demolition process to create a facility to house a new fleet of electric buses. The project has been earmarked for completion by the middle of 2025.
Politicians and heritage campaigners – Hilsea councillor Russell Simpson and the Twentieth Century Society to name a few – fought to preserve the “iconic” building from being torn down. The landmark’s frontal facade was one of the key parts they wanted to maintain.
Applications were sent to Historic England to list the building, but this was rejected. Portsmouth City Council granted permission to First Bus to clear the site, but the company has yet to iron out plans for the depot.
Mr Simpson said the project is being rushed so people are more likely to accept any planning applications which go through the council As previously reported in The News, Simon Goff – the managing director of First Bus South – said maintaining The News Centre is “unviable” but they would keep some historical features of the structure.