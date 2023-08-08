The former printing press in London Road, Hilsea, was purchased by First Bus in March as the company plans to create a new “super bus depot” by flattening the structure. Despite making use of the abandoned building, residents, councillors and historical interest groups are fighting to retain the iconic building.

Councillor Russel Simpson, of Hilsea ward, told The News: “It should be kept as it's a recognised landmark across the city. It's a great example of post war architecture and there is a strong movement at the moment about reusing buildings to reduce carbon emissions.

The News Centre, London Road, Hilsea.

"First Bus should at least incorporate the Façade and pond into their plans.” The Portsmouth Independents Party councillor said he supports the bus depot project, but believes the building’s historical features should be maintained.

Plans are in place for the structure to house First Buses’ new incoming fleet of electric vehicles. Millions of pounds was awarded to the company to buy zero emission vehicles, which will be used to serve Portsmouth and nearby areas.

The first of up to 90 vehicles are expected early next year. Worried residents have been up in arms about the speed of the process. The demolition decision will not need a full planning application, with automatic demolition being granted under under a General Permitted Development Order if specific conditions are met – usually if a structure deemed a health and safety hazard.

Buildings are protected if they are historically listed, memorials, conservation areas or entertainment venues. Cllr Simpson said himself and residents have only had one meeting with the First Bus project manager about the plans, with a follow up appointment being cancelled.

The News Centre is set to be flattened and replace with a new super bus depot, but there is staunch opposition to the plans.

He added: “From talking to the majority of people surrounding The News Centre, First Bus has not contacted or reached out to any residents. The demolition needs to go to full planning so that residents can be heard. The residents and I feel this is being rushed through to avoid any challenges.”

Tarek Teba, Reader of Architectural Heritage at the University of Portsmouth’s School of Architecture, said he and his colleague oppose the demolition. He said: “The News Centre retains historical and intangible value in the city, representative of the modern-architecture movement.

"All this architecture represents a very historic period of the country waking up from the Second World War. The decision of demolition has been taken without any historical analysis and study of the building.

Councillor Russell Simpson, of Hilsea ward.

"It has a lot of spacing where First Bus could adapt it and use the space rather than removing it for a new building.” The project currently has 30 objections and two letters of support.

HBPT chairman Charles Fraser-Fleming said: “Pulling a building down which can have a good purpose is wrong. It would be a pity if it was demolished. From an environmental point of view, the energy usage to pull the building down would be huge.

Many residents have been left upset by the demolition not going to full planning.

"How long will any new building last? If it serves it’s purpose in the future and there isn’t a new market for it anymore, it gets left again.” He added there is evidence of birds nesting on the site, and if they are a protected species, the plans should be stopped.

Simon Goff, First Bus South managing director, said the search for a suitable site took over a decade and the new electric bus fleet would contribute to Portsmouth’s net zero carbon emission targets.

He added: “There are very specific requirements for a project of this kind, and there was no evidence of the News Centre building being listed or targeted for preservation, which supported our desire to purchase the site. The former News Centre has been empty for some time now and is in a state of disrepair, which has become a magnet for vandalism and antisocial behaviour.

"The site’s large footprint sits over multiple storeys, which is unviable for our plans for a modern, single-storey depot.” Mr Goff said he “understands the concerns” of those in the community, and has engaged with councillors and the community about the plans.

"When we met with local councillors, we were clear that we intend to preserve some historical parts of the building and reuse them at the new depot,” he said. Mr Goff added that follow up meetings will be made once the depot’s design is “sufficiently developed”.

"There are stringent health and safety and environmental guidelines and best practices that our contractors align with to minimise disruption, and this includes limitations on working hours, monitoring of noise and dust suppression as any work is carried out,” he said.

Historic England have confirmed they have received an application to asses The News Centre for listing, which is currently under consideration. The News Centre was first used by The News after it moved to the site from Stanhope Road in 1969.