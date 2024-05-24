WATCH: Fabulous Southsea sea defences are opened to the public for the first time - what is there
The stretch from the Blue Reef to the Pyramids opened this morning (Friday, May 24) with visitors enjoying a stroll along the new-look area which has not only seen the new defences installed but the promenade being given a huge revamp.
Swing benches, boulder gardens, listening posts and tide pools are around the key features, as as well as the fantastic ‘Theatre of the Sea’ in front of Southsea Castle which is a split-level promenade at the southern-most point of the area with seating looking out into the Solent.
To see what the area now looks like watch the video embedded in this story.
The promenade currently ends at the Pyramids while the work continues on the stretch from there to South Parade Pier but is due to be completed in the autumn.
