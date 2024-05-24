Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A fabulous new promenade area is now open in Southsea after the latest stage of the sea defences project was completed and opened to the public.

Theatre of the Sea in front of Southsea Castle

The stretch from the Blue Reef to the Pyramids opened this morning (Friday, May 24) with visitors enjoying a stroll along the new-look area which has not only seen the new defences installed but the promenade being given a huge revamp.

Swing benches, boulder gardens, listening posts and tide pools are around the key features, as as well as the fantastic ‘Theatre of the Sea’ in front of Southsea Castle which is a split-level promenade at the southern-most point of the area with seating looking out into the Solent.

To see what the area now looks like watch the video embedded in this story.