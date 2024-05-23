Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The long-waited new spectacular section of seafront near Southsea Castle is set to reopen to the public today featuring new sea defences and vastly improved recreational spaces.

The new sea defences in front of Southsea Castle - including the Theatre of the Sea

A highlight of the redevelopment is a new split-level, terraced promenade dubbed the 'theatre of the sea' which surrounds Southsea Castle as part of the new-look area stretching from Blue Reef to the Pyramids. The promenade design was also altered to include a historic triangular defence structure designed by the Dutch engineer Bernard De Gomme, uncovered during construction work.

As well as improvements to the promenade, the reinvigorated area has a 1-in-200-year protection from a flood event, thanks to some 145,000 tonnes of rock placed along the seafront.

Portsmouth City Council’s local cabinet member, Councillor Hugh Mason said: "The design of the area known as the 'theatre of the sea' is a tremendous improvement to the old pinch-point promenade around Southsea Castle and offers far greater accessibility to the area.

"The terraced design is ideal for showcasing the castle in its historic setting and is sure to become a real social hub for residents and visitors to sit and enjoy stunning views across the Solent."

The new sea defences in front of Castle Field

The frontage around Southsea Castle - expected to open around midday today (Friday, May 24) - has opened early, especially in time for the upcoming bank holiday weekend and D-Day celebrations. It is the second section of seafront to be reopened by the scheme, following Long Curtain Moat.

Highlights include:

145 000 tonnes of rock imported and placed to make up the new sea defences

A 96m rock groyne constructed to reduce beach erosion

Split-level promenade known as the 'Theatre of the Sea'

45 tide pools installed

Historic elements incorporated into the design with interpretation signage

Enhanced lighting and seating, including fully accessible seating

Refurbishment of the bandstand in Bandstand Field

A boulder garden for children to enjoy

Wildflower gardens and bee posts

Meanwhile work is ongoing along the next section of the seafront between the Pyramids and South Parade Pier which means diversions for pedestrians in that area will remain in place.

The team at the Theatre of the Sea in front of Southsea Castle

Council leader, Councillor Steve Pitt said: "I'm delighted to see this iconic area of seafront open in time for residents and visitors to enjoy it over the summer months. Opening early does mean that full promenade access will initially only be from Blue Reef Aquarium up to the Pyramids while sea defences continue to be built past this point up until December 2024.

"It also means that you may see some of the team in action putting the remaining finishing touches in place."