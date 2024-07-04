WATCH: General election - how easy is it to vote? What do I need?
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The polling stations are open for the 2024 general election which is widely predicted to result in massive Parliamentary change.
But it is also the first general election where all voter are required to have photo ID with a driving licence, passport and a blue badge among the accepted forms of ID.
So how easy is it to vote?
Watch the video embedded on this story as I take you on my voting journey, looking at what I need to bring with me and how difficult the process is.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.