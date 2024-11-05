WATCH RECAP: Portsmouth fireworks display on Southsea Common
Crowds gathered ahead of Portsmouth’s fantastic free fireworks display this evening (Tuesday, November 5) on Southsea Common for a spectacular display.
Entertainment began at 4pm, with the fireworks display itself due to begin at 7pm lasting for around 20 minutes.
Watch the video embedded in this story to watch the fireworks live - video courtesy of Marcin Jedrysiak.
The display has been organised by Portsmouth City Council and replaces the event which had traditionally been held in Cosham.