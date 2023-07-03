WATCH: Virtual tour of the new Fareham Live arts and entertainments venue

The borough council has released a video showing what Fareham Live will look like

The 3D virtual tour video gives an artist’s impression of how the new venue will look once construction is finished in early 2024.

Fareham Borough Councillor and executive member for leisure and community, Sue Walker said: ‘I am delighted with this virtual tour video as it truly brings Fareham Live to life. While the building works are taking shape at pace, it is great to showcase just how impressive the finished Fareham Live will be and fully appreciate the go-to venue of the future.’

The venue’s main auditorium will be able to seat 800 people with a secondary performance space, a bar and cafe area, a dance studio and space for community groups and organisations.