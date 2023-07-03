News you can trust since 1877
WATCH: Virtual tour of the new Fareham Live arts and entertainments venue

Residents can now virtually visit the new Fareham Live community, arts and entertainment venue.
By Toby Paine
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 15:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 15:58 BST
The borough council has released a video showing what Fareham Live will look likeThe borough council has released a video showing what Fareham Live will look like
The borough council has released a video showing what Fareham Live will look like

The 3D virtual tour video gives an artist’s impression of how the new venue will look once construction is finished in early 2024.

Fareham Borough Councillor and executive member for leisure and community, Sue Walker said: ‘I am delighted with this virtual tour video as it truly brings Fareham Live to life. While the building works are taking shape at pace, it is great to showcase just how impressive the finished Fareham Live will be and fully appreciate the go-to venue of the future.’

The venue’s main auditorium will be able to seat 800 people with a secondary performance space, a bar and cafe area, a dance studio and space for community groups and organisations.

The council has commissioned ‘A Wave of Thanks’ which allows 40 people and 30 businesses to sponsor a small piece of artwork to be showcased in the theatre – more information can be found here.

