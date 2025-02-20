Watchdog issues “wake-up call” to Portsmouth council over housing safety

Portsmouth Civic Offices

Portsmouth City Council has described a social housing watchdog’s judgement as a “wake-up call” after the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) identified “serious failings.”

The council was issued a C3 grading, indicating it has not met consumer standards and requires “significant improvement.”

Following the council’s self-referral, the regulator found multiple issues, including over 1,000 outstanding fire safety remedial actions, outdated electrical condition tests for more than 85 per cent of council homes—some in high-risk communal blocks—and incomplete stock condition surveys. Additionally, tenants lacked clarity on repair services.

During a recent cabinet meeting, Martin Silman, chair of the Portsmouth and District Private Landlords Association, criticised the council, highlighting disparities in how regulations are enforced for private and social landlords.

Private landlords are required to conduct electrical inspections every five years and provide an Electrical Installation Condition Report (EICR) as proof. However, between April 2020 and January 2025, the council completed EICRs for only 58 per cent of its properties.

Mr Silman said: “The real concern for my members is the difference in treatment and enforcement of such rules between the social and private sectors and the concern for tenants who may unknowingly be living in unsafe conditions.”

In response, councillor Darren Sanders, cabinet member for housing, said: “For many people, what they see in these judgements isn’t necessarily what they see in their homes. Our tenants' satisfaction measures for things like repairs are ten points higher than housing associations.

“What people see is different to what is in here, but what is in here is a wake-up call in certain areas, particularly around data and the need to have the right processes.

“We accept the judgement, we’ll work constructively and proactively to get out of the League One play-offs and onto some form of promotion.”

He acknowledged Mr Silman’s view that private and social landlords are regulated differently, noting that private landlords don’t have to meet Decent Home Standards, which set minimum social housing conditions, and are not subject to rent caps, allowing them to set prices without the same restrictions faced by social landlords.