Hampshire County Council’s cabinet has agreed to lead the delivery of the M27 Junction 10 improvement scheme, subject to funding agreements.

The agreement is a step closer towards beginning the 6,000 homes of the Welborne Garden Village, as its creation hinges on improving Junction 10 of the M27 so it can accommodate the predicted increase in traffic.

The £75m infrastructure project has ballooned in cost as it has stalled over the years, with an estimated budget of just £30m in 2017.

The M27 will see expanded access at Junction 10 to accommodate the Welborne Garden Village.

The creation of a motorway underpass and three slip roads at the site will be the largest transport scheme that the county council has ever managed, according to council’s transport lead, Councillor Rob Humby.

Cllr Humby said: ‘As highway authority for the local road network, our transport planners and engineers successfully manage the development and delivery of large transport projects on our own network all the time. However, managing such a technically complicated and demanding project on the Highways England network is infinitely more challenging, with greater risks.

‘This will be the biggest transport scheme that we have ever delivered and we do not underestimate the magnitude of the task.’

According to Fareham Borough Council leader Sean Woodward, an ‘imminent’ agreement with Highways England will ‘de-risk’ the scheme, which will see the transport authority pay for any alterations after the approval of the project’s final design.

Cllr Seán Woodward, executive leader of Fareham Borough Council, said: ‘We are delighted that Hampshire County Council has made this decision (to lead the scheme). It is key to unlocking the funding that we have won for Junction 10 of the M27 and, in turn, the whole Welborne Garden Village development.

This is an excellent example of partners working to bring forward much needed new homes, jobs, community facilities and major infrastructure.’

Welborne developer Buckland Development Ltd agreed to double its spend on the motorway works – raising its contribution to £40m – earlier this year, and has submitted a revised application that would see affordable housing slashed if further funding is required.

Fareham Borough Council’s planning committee will consider a revised application on July 23.

