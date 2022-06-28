The proposed 6,000-home development north of Fareham could benefit from new links to existing public rights of way.

Planning documents state the new pathways will 'promote healthy and safe communities' following the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF).

'The NPPF acknowledges the role of the planning system in creating healthy, inclusive and safe places, this includes a requirement for safe and accessible layouts with clear and legible pedestrian routes and high-quality public space.'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A CGI illustration of the proposed Welborne garden village.

The planning statement also emphasises the need for a network of 'high-quality open spaces' and opportunities for sport and physical activity to 'encourage health and wellbeing'.

New paths include a north-south bridleway link between Dashwood and Funtley Hill and links across Fareham common.

Planning documents state a ‘route to school’ link that consists of a 3-4m wide bridleway connecting Funtley bridge to the south of Welborne, linking north to Knowle Road on to Dashwood.

The provision of the ‘route to school’ will be delivered before the first residents move into Welborne - connecting the early stages of the development with Fareham to the south.

The new links across Fareham Common will connect Kiln Road to Funtley Hill and the proposed footpath connections as part of the M27 J10 improvements.

A new car park has been proposed for land north of Knowle Road, adjacent to the 'route to school' bridleway.

The car park will provide 38 spaces including three disabled bays and two for horse boxes.

The inspectorate has described the timeframe for building the new town as ‘overly ambitious’, and suggested some of the targets should be pushed back a year.

But the council gave a bullish response, with leader Sean Woodward saying: ‘The inspector was presented with evidence from the council and, probably more important our delivery partners, Buckland, saying what the trajectory was likely to be.