In a letter to Fareham Borough Council, the planning inspector shared concerns over the housing trajectory of Welborne – suggesting it should be pushed back a year.

In March cash granted for the upgrade to junction 10 meant that the project could go ahead.

A CGI illustration of the proposed Welborne garden village Picture: Buckland

The inspector, Helen Hockenhull said: ‘There was considerable discussion at the hearing sessions about the delivery and build rate assumptions for this site.

‘Whilst I accept that efforts to bring the site forward are now gathering pace – I consider completions in 2023/24 to be overly ambitious.

‘The site should be pushed back a year in the trajectory.

‘The council commissioned a report on the delivery trajectory for Welborne in 2017 which concluded that 250 dwellings per year were realistic, with a possible increase to 275 dwellings if evidence was available to support that figure.

‘The above would suggest a delivery rate of 300 as indicated in the trajectory is overly optimistic.

‘Based on the current evidence, a peak delivery rate of 260 dwellings would be more realistic.

‘The housing trajectory should be amended accordingly.’

Councillor Sean Woodward, leader of the council responded: ‘The inspector was presented with evidence from the council and, probably more important our delivery partners, Buckland, saying what the trajectory was likely to be.

‘We don’t think it is as the inspector describes and she’ll be presented with a lot more evidence in response.

‘We’re agreeing there probably is some months difference that needs to be made up but certainly not the shortfall she was suggesting.

‘Absolutely not a year, up to six months perhaps – she’s made points and we’ll be making some back to her in concert with Buckland.

‘I am confident that we can provide compelling evidence – there is strong evidence there and it needs to be set out.’

The inspector asked the council to produce a revised housing and supply topic paper which will be considered in an executive meeting on July 4.