The developers, CG Fry & Son, Thakeham, and Pye Homes, have submitted their plans to Fareham Borough Council. The plans cover how the homes will be arranged, their size, and how they’ll look – all for the first phase of the sizeable housing project. The Welborne development will include 6,000 homes, schools, shops, green spaces, business and healthcare facilities located near the South Downs National Park and the Hampshire coast.

Executive member for planning and development, Councillor Simon Martin, said the council ‘has a clear vision for Welborne and well-designed housing that meets the needs of the wider Fareham community is at the heart of this vision’.

Welborne homes CGI

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have a responsibility to guide this ambitious development forward as the planning authority and these applications will now be scrutinised to ensure they meet all the requirements of our vision.

“I would encourage our residents to take the opportunity to comment on all three applications, as well as the Strategic Design Code that was submitted earlier this summer.”