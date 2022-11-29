A CGI illustration of the proposed Welborne garden village

Fareham Borough Council has received more than £145,000 from the government to move forward with plans for a new stop on the Botley line, which will service the 6,000 homes of the planned garden village.

Now the council has appointed SLC Rail to create a strategic outline business case for the railway station.

The business case – which will review potential costs, passenger demand, and possible social benefits – is the first step towards engaging wider investment partners in the proposal.

Councillor Simon Martin, the executive member for Planning and Development on Fareham Borough Council, said: ‘We are delighted SLC Rail is helping us take this project to the next stage.

‘Delivering a new railway station at Welborne will be a complex and lengthy process and SLC Rail has the expertise and knowledge to help us move this ambitious goal one step closer.’

Mark Beckett, rail strategy manager at SLC Rail, added: ‘Fareham Borough Council has always recognised the potential and the sustainability benefits that this proposed railway station will bring to the local area and to the new development at Welborne Garden Village.

‘We’re looking forward to playing our part in making it a reality.’

Earlier this year, the development secured more than £40 million from the government to fund needed changes along the M27, which needs junction 10 expanded in order to accommodate the expected residents.