Winchester City Council has launched a consultation for its draft local plan – a proposal for future developments across market towns, villages and the countryside.

Among the proposals are suggested expansions to Knowle Village and Wickham, with developers putting forward suggestions for new housing.

Wickham Square. Picture: Keith Woodland

For Knowle Village, developers have pointed to land between Ravenswood House Hospital and the northern part of Mayles Lane.

Meanwhile in Wickham, developers are interested in land along the A32, just south of the Shell garage roundabout, and both sides of the A334 at the top of the village.

Cllr Jackie Porter, cabinet member for place and the local plan, said: ‘I cannot emphasise enough how important your feedback is in developing this plan.

‘Your feedback to date has helped shape it into the plan you see before you. This is not the final plan, the feedback that you give us now will help us make it better and stronger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We have called it Your Place, Your Plan for that reason. We look forward to hearing your views.’

The earmarked sites are not necessarily set in stone for development, according to the city council.

Instead, it is an indication that the land has been put forward for consideration by developers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

An expectation for affordable housing has been replaced with a requirement for affordable homes that developers must reach.

The council is encouraging all residents, businesses and organisations in the Winchester district to have their say.