However they suffered losses losing five seats, with four going to the Lib Dems and one to Greens.

Following the local elections on Thursday 2 May, the political makeup of Winchester City Council stands at:

33 seats for the Liberal Democrat Party

8 seats for the Conservative Party

3 seats for the Green Party

1 seat for Independent Councillors (not designated a group)

Full results here: https://www.winchester.gov.uk/news/2024/may/local-election-results-2024

However the Conservatives did not fair as well within The News area. Locally in Denmead, Conservative councillor Mike Read lost his seat to Liberal Democrat candidate Michael Bennet in a war which saw Mr Bennet secure 1,006 votes with Mr Read receiving 986 votes, Labour’s Thomas Kirby receiving 147 votes and the Green’s Karen Riley 136 votes.

In Whiteley and Shedfield, Liberal Democrat Vivian Achwell retained her seat with 1,112 votes against 480 votes for Conservative candidate Marcus Gareth, 350 votes for independent candidate Sean Whelan, 269 votes for the Green candidate Kate Needham and 94 votes for Labour’s Sally O’Shaughnessy.

In Southwick and Wickham the Liberal Democrat candidate Angela Clear retained her seat with 1,053 votes, with the Conservative’s Denise Searle receiving 387 votes, Labour’s Paul Sony 137 votes and the Green’s Beata parry 125 votes.