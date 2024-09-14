City MPs have explained their reasons for voting against or abstaining from blocking a government policy to limit the winter fuel payment.

MPs recently voted down a Conservative motion to block the Labour government’s plan to restrict the winter fuel payment to those on pension credit. The annual payments, ranging from £100 to £300, help pensioners cover fuel costs during the colder months.

Government figures indicate that around 28,824 pensioners in Portsmouth received these payments last year. However, under the new changes, only about 4,334 people may qualify from autumn.

Portsmouth North MP Amanda Martin and Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan have explained their decisions for not backing the Conservative motion to scrap the winter fuel payment.

Labour’s Stephen Morgan, MP for Portsmouth South, voted against the motion. He stated: “These are not the choices the new Government wanted to make or expected to make, but the Conservatives wrecked our economy, leaving a £22bn black hole in the public finances.

“Winter fuel payments have been paid to all pensioners until now, never mind their income. That cost £2bn a year, by targeting winter fuel payments we will be able to restore the public services we all rely on.

“By introducing means testing the new Government will make sure the least well-off Portsmouth pensioners still receive the help they need. It will avoid putting the triple lock in jeopardy – leaving pensioners hundreds of pounds worse off, boosting more than 12 million pensioners’ incomes by hundreds of pounds next year, on top of previous rises.

“I will continue to work with local organisations to ensure Portsmouth pensioners get the support they need when they need it and to raise awareness of pension credit.”

Portsmouth North MP Amanda Martin abstained from the vote. She described the government’s decision as “tough” but said her party was committed to being honest with the public about financial matters.

“We will focus on improving take-up of Pension Credit, to ensure those below a certain income threshold continue to receive winter fuel payment support,” she added.

“This will protect the most vulnerable. Locally, I will continue to work with the council, charities, and community organisations to ensure all older people are able to access their full benefit entitlement.

“We are committed to the pension triple lock, that has seen the state pension increase by £2,700 over the last five years, including £900 this year, and £970 the year before, with further rises to come.

“In addition, this year the warm homes discount of £150 will help more than a million low-income pensioners, we have extended the Household Support Fund with £500m of additional funding that councils can use to help low-income pensioners, and we are working with energy suppliers to encourage them to provide extra support to those on low incomes and to tackle and prevent energy debt. In the longer term, our Warm Homes Plan will help tackle the root causes of fuel poverty by upgrading 5m homes.

“Any of my constituents who are concerned about bills or struggling with the cost of living are welcome to contact me at any time.”

Caroline Abrahams, charity director of Age UK, expressed deep disappointment over the vote, calling it a “brutal” decision that would unfairly impact 2.5 million low-income pensioners amid rising energy bills.

She criticised the government for removing the payment so swiftly, stating there was “insufficient time” to address low Pension Credit uptake and that other measures, like the extended household support fund, would only help a fraction of those in need.

She warned that many pensioners would face a harsh winter without the payment and vowed that Age UK would continue campaigning for greater government support.

Advice Portsmouth help desks are located in the Portsmouth Central Library in Guildhall Square and the Paulsgrove Housing Office on Allway Avenue for residents in need of support.

Portsmouth City Council’s Cost of Living Hub provides help for anyone struggling to make ends meet. Those in need of specific support can find details of local organisations through the Hive Directory.