Eligible pensioners who are losing their winter fuel payment this year can now apply for a replacement scheme launched by Portsmouth City Council.

The council introduced this support following the government’s decision to restrict the winter fuel payment to only those on Pension Credit or other means-tested benefits. The Portsmouth Older Persons Energy Payment scheme offers a one-time payment of £200 or £300 for this winter only, targeting pension-aged residents who rely on additional support during colder months.

The payment is available to pensioners who currently receive housing benefit or council tax support. However, they cannot be in receipt of Pension Credit, Universal Credit, income-related Employment Support Allowance, income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance, Income Support, Child Tax Credit, or Working Tax Credit. Under the scheme, pensioners aged under 80 who qualify will receive £200, while those aged 80 and over will receive £300.

Councillor Steve Pitt, leader of the council, said: “Older residents can now apply for our energy payment scheme. We have launched it to support around 2,000 households who we believe will be impacted most by their Winter Fuel Payment being stopped.

“It will be a one-off support to help these people transition to no longer receiving the payment from government this year. We know a lot of people rely on that money each winter and they won’t have had time to budget for losing it.”

While the council hopes the scheme will help those most affected, Cllr Pitt added: “We unfortunately don’t have the financial resources to make this scheme permanent or to help all 18,000 Portsmouth households who won’t get the payment after the government’s change this year.”

The scheme is live, with applications open on the Portsmouth City Council website. For those needing assistance, the council’s cost of living helpline (023 9284 1047) is available Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm (closing at 4.30pm on Fridays).

Around 2,500 Portsmouth households are estimated to be missing out on Pension Credit, which provides an average benefit of £3,900 per person annually. Pension Credit recipients will receive the government’s Winter Fuel Payment automatically. The council urges residents to check if they qualify through the government’s Pension Credit Calculator, available online or by phone on 0800 99 1234.

Portsmouth residents can access additional winter support services, including:

Cost-of-living helpline (023 9284 1047) and online hub for assistance with essential costs and housing.

Switched On Portsmouth for energy-saving advice and referrals (0800 260 5907).

Household Support Fund, offering targeted assistance, with ongoing updates on the council’s website.

Warm Spaces in local libraries, providing hot drinks and activities throughout winter.