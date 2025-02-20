Work begins on £30m Portsmouth factory for aerospace supplier

From Harwin Damon de Laszlo, Chairman and William de Laszlo, co-Chairman. From Knights Brown James Ashley, Divisional Building Operations Manager.

Construction has begun on a £30m manufacturing facility in Farlington, Portsmouth, for Harwin, a company that makes high-reliability connectors used in aerospace and advanced electronics.

The project has been awarded to Ringwood-based construction firm Knights Brown. The 7,500 sqm building will be spread over four floors, making it one of the UK's first multi-storey manufacturing plants. Developers say the design will help save space and reduce environmental impact.

The facility, set to be completed in 2026, will include 388 solar panels expected to generate 244,000 kWh of electricity per year. This could cut CO₂ emissions by around 32 tonnes—the same as planting 1,471 trees.

To encourage greener travel, the site will have 38 cycle spaces, 57 car parking spaces—including some with electric vehicle (EV) charging points—and 12 spaces for motorbikes.

Knights Brown says it will also focus on community benefits as part of the project. Plans include working with local schools, recruiting apprentices, and supporting STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) events.

The company has previously worked on projects in Portsmouth, such as the North Portsea Coastal Defence Scheme and the expansion of Portsmouth International Port.

A CGI impression of the building | Knights Brown

James Ashley, divisional building operations manager at Knights Brown, said: “We are delighted to be carrying out the design and construction of this iconic building. The facility will feature the highest quality materials and a market-leading design, enabling Harwin to maximise their production capability and meet future market needs.

“We look forward to continuing our collaboration to deliver this important project.”

Jon Churchill, operations director at Harwin, said: “The construction of this new facility is a major milestone for Harwin, strengthening our ability to support innovation and meet growing customer demands.

“By integrating sustainability into our design and operations, we are not only expanding our manufacturing capabilities but also setting a new benchmark for responsible industrial development in the UK.”

The new facility is expected to increase Harwin’s production capacity to meet rising demand for its products.