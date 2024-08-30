Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Work on the fifth and final phase of the project to create vital sea defences in the north of Portsea Island is set to begin with weeks, it has been announced.

Portsmouth City Council has selected Knights Brown to undertake the phase of the North Portsea Coastal Scheme focusing on Ports Creek, also known as Portsbridge Creek, and will include 1.9 km of flood defences across the top of the city from the Portsbridge roundabout at Hilsea and then to the east across the top of Foxes Forest. The design includes a sloped earth embankment with a rock armour toe to dissipate wave energy, preventing more erosion of the shoreline with work due to begin next month (September).

Knights Brown has already completed the majority of work on the project which will protect over 4,000 homes and 500 businesses in one of the largest local authority-led coastal flood defence initiatives in the UK.

Cllr Steve Pitt, Portsmouth City Council leader, said: “We’re very pleased to be working collaboratively with Knights Brown on the final phase of the North Portsea Coastal Scheme. It’s an exciting time as we forge towards completing the final link in this vital £85.9m sea defence project, which is made possible thanks to funding by the Environment Agency.”

An artist's impression of Phase 5 of coastal scheme

Much of this area is low-lying, with existing coastal defences nearing the end of their lifespan.

Mike Crook, divisional director at Knights Brown, added: “We are delighted to be appointed as the principal contractor to carry out the fifth and final phase of the North Portsea Coastal scheme. The third award, of the five-part scheme, demonstrates our capability and trusted collaborative relationship with Coastal Partners.

“Our extensive expertise in coastal civil engineering, and our local knowledge, will enable us to deliver this essential flood defence scheme, which will safeguard residents and businesses for the next 100 years. All of the improvements will be delivered with the highest standard in order to foster the growth of local marine life and enhance the social space for the local community.”

The overall North Portsea Coastal Scheme protects an 8.4km stretch of coastline from Tipner round the outside of the island city to Milton, with Coastal Partners continuing to work on the phase which runs alongside Eastern Road. Emphasis will also be placed on preserving the area’s natural environment by planting trees, native scrub, and wildflowers, enhancing paths and access, and adding new seating, play areas, and viewing points.

Other sea defences have been completed along Hilsea Lines, Old Curtain Moat and Southsea – with other phases along the southern side of the city still to take place or are ongoing.