The Greening Campaign began in Petersfield and has since branched out to more than 100 locations across the country.

Now, a consortium of campaign groups has been set up in Gosport to highlight how individuals can change their habits to make the town a greener place.

READ MORE: First picture of Leigh Park killer found guilty of George Allison murder

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Going for Green

Supported by Gosport Borough Council, the groups will choose eight pledges, such as switching off lights when leaving a room or turning the heating down by a degree or two.

They will then campaign, both online and on the streets, to encourage people to back those pledges with action.

Hilary Percival from the Leesland Greening team is optimistic that the campaign will be a success, with Gosport seeing real change through strong community spirit.

She said: ‘It is really exciting to feel able to do something positive about climate change when there is so much negative information out there.

Turning down the heating is one way to be more environmentally-friendly

‘Leesland is a very community minded place, so I am sure people here will embrace the opportunity.’

Today is World Environment Day.

Other groups have been set up in Alverstoke, Elson and Hardway, Lee-on-the-Solent and the town centre.

On Wednesday, June 16, the Leesland Greening group is hosting an online meeting, where residents can vote one the pledges they will make as a community.

All Leesland residents and organisations are welcome, with similar meetings being held by the other groups.

For more information people can email [email protected].

The News launched the Going for Green campaign this year in conjunction with Portsmouth Climate Action Board. It focuses on how everyday actions can make a difference to help combat climate change and improve air quality.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron