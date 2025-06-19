The use of the ‘wrong language’ has come under fire after Havant Borough Council’s leader hit back at criticism of a Pride flag being flown.

At a Havant Borough Council full meeting on June 19, the leader of the council said he wanted to set the record straight on a social media post comment on the pride flag that is flown during the month of June.

He told the meeting that while he supports everyone’s right to have an opinion he was not happy at some of the language being used to express dissatisfaction from opponents.

Councillor Phil Munday (Lab, Havant St Faith’s) told the members at full council that a post from Reform UK Havant called the flag an ‘abomination’. He explained: “A post on X said: “We vow that this abomination of a flag will not fly once Reform takes control of Havant Borough Council.”

He said: “I know it does not have anything to do with people in the room”, referring to the two Reform UK members of the council.

But he continued: “I want to distance myself and this administration from that sort of approach. I do not believe that we have to agree on everything, but we have to value everyone in our community the right way.

“Community cohesion is a really important thing that we lose at our peril. It’s part of the glue that holds us together.

“Talking about abominations is the wrong language. I want to be clear as leader of the council, I disagree with that.”

After the meeting, Reform UK, Councillor Sharon Collings (Leigh Park Central & West Leigh) said: “I believe in freedom of speech and the original poster was free to express their views, just as Cllr Munday was yesterday. We’ve come a long way in our country and now have a nation where same sex couples are free to marry who they love and this is something to be celebrated.

“Be who you want to be, love who you love. It doesn’t need a flag. Just live your best life – you only get one.”