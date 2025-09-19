A COLOURFUL pride of lions will be the ‘mane’ attraction as Portsmouth marks its the 100th anniversary of becoming a city with a year-long community celebration in 2026.

A programme of cultural events and exhibitions, music and art will kick off on January 1, coordinated by the city council but delivered by organisations across the city with the aim that everybody should at some point during the year have the chance to enjoy the special birthday.

Leonardo da Pompey took pride of place as Portsmouth 100 was officially launched at the Victory Lounge at Portsmouth Football Club. | Sarah Standing

The flagship event will be the Pride of Portsmouth Lion Trail, with decorated big cats forming a free art route across the city during the summer to give locals and visitors the chance to find each one, unlock rewards and discover new places.

The idea was put forward by residents at a City Vision gathering and adopted by the council - and having as many ideas and involvement from everybody was the central theme as Portsmouth 100 was officiially launched at Fratton Park today.

City council leader Steve Pitt said: ‘We know the people of Portsmouth are proud and passionate, but we also know that we're always up for a party. So when we realised 2026 would mark the centenary of our city status, it was an absolute no-brainer that we need to celebrate that and celebrate it well.

‘It's undeniable that the past few years have been tough for many people, as we first contended with the pandemic and then the cost of living crisis. However, what I know is that I see all around me people doing their best, mostly succeeding in life, and a thriving local community here with energy, kindness, love and pride.

‘And that is what we want to celebrate in 2026. Let's think about everything that is amazing about our city. Let's showcase all the great stuff that we have here in Portsmouth.’

It was on April 23, 1926 that then Mayor Councillor Frank J. Privett received the ‘Letters Patent’ conferring ‘the dignity of a city’ upon Portsmouth. Despite the maginitude of the occasion it was given scant coverage in The News of the day, with a short article buried on page five between a poem about strange ‘quakings’ that had been felt across the city the previous week and an advert for ‘Exquisite Suits’ for men at ‘popular prices’ at Porter Brothers in Commercial Road.

How the Evening News reported on Portsmouth receiving city status in 1926 . | National World

But city status will certainly be placed centre-stage next year with a number of events already planned. Coun Pitt stressed this was ‘absolutely not’ a city council celebration, He said the authority would provide the framework for events but added: ‘This is a celebration for and by all of us and our whole community - our MPs, our public sector partners, community groups, businesses, voluntary community sector organisations and our outstanding cultural and creative community.’

Unveiled at the event was Leonardo da Pompey, designed by artist Louise Braithwaite who studied art in Portsmouth, moved away through university, travelling and the start of her career before returning and setting up a studio at Hotwalls in Old Portsmouth.

Leonardo includes a variety of city landmarks including Clarence Pier, Portsmouth Cathedral, Fratton Park and Southsea Common. ‘Having painted various Portsmouth landmarks in the last 10 years I wanted to encompass everything I love about the city to its spirit and identity,’ she explained.

Businesses are being encouraged to sponsor lions for the trail and Gunwharf Quays announced it had already purchased two.

For more details of the celebrations, how to get involved and how to have your own lion, visit the Portsmouth 100 section on the VisitPortsmouth website.