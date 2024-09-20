Portsmouth and Southsea Carboot sale cancelled due to yellow weather warning
The weekly Portsmouth and Southsea carboot sale, which takes place on Southsea Common every Sunday - and it has become an extremely popular event.
The weekend’s weather forecast consists of heavy rain and on Sunday (September 22), a yellow weather warning for rain has been issued. As a result of the weather, the carboot will not be taking place this weekend.
The carboot’s Facebook post said: “Due to another weather warning we unfortunately have to cancel this Sunday's car boot. The ground will be too boggy to go ahead safely. We hope to be back next week.”
